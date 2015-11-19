Sterling facing Liverpool is nothing special - Klopp

Raheem Sterling facing Liverpool for the first time since moving to Manchester City should not be considered as a special occasion, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield boss insisted he had heard nothing negative about the England attacker from within his new club since taking over from Brendan Rodgers.

Sterling will come up against Liverpool for the first time since moving to the Premier League leaders in a close-season move that could eventually be worth £49 million after rejecting a new contract at Anfield.

"That is football – it is normal and nothing special," said Klopp when asked about the 20-year-old.

"Former players play against their old club. I don't know how many friends Raheem has here but he is a good player.

"He played here, had a good time here and I have heard no bad word about him.

"He is a good boy. So be friendly, shake hands, then it is time for football."

Klopp also discussed another former Liverpool player, Steven Gerrard, reiterating that the offer to train with his squad during the MLS off-season remained open.

"He is on holiday and he did not have much holiday when he left Liverpool for LA," said the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss.

"So he is on holiday now. We spoke about many things, but he does not train next week, he wants a holiday.

"But if he wants to train at Melwood, then of course he can. He has used Melwood for about 500 years, it is no problem."