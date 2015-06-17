Sterling future in doubt after second City bid
Raheem Sterling looks increasingly likely to leave Liverpool after being the subject of further interest from Manchester City.
Manchester City have maintained their interest in Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling, making a second bid for the England international.
Sterling looks increasingly likely to leave Anfield as a dispute over his contract continues to rumble on despite his current deal having two years left to run.
City made an initial bid for the 20-year-old earlier this month and, having contacted Liverpool, Perform understands a second offer has been tabled.
After news emerged of the bid on Wednesday, reports also suggested that Liverpool are set to reject the improved offer.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.