Sterling future in doubt after second City bid

Manchester City have maintained their interest in Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling, making a second bid for the England international.

Sterling looks increasingly likely to leave Anfield as a dispute over his contract continues to rumble on despite his current deal having two years left to run.

City made an initial bid for the 20-year-old earlier this month and, having contacted Liverpool, Perform understands a second offer has been tabled.

After news emerged of the bid on Wednesday, reports also suggested that Liverpool are set to reject the improved offer.