Sterling hails Guardiola's role in goalscoring form

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has hailed Pep Guardiola's role in his fine early season goalscoring form.

Sterling endured an indifferent debut season under Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium before facing heavy criticism in England's ill-fated Euro 2016 campaign.

But the former Liverpool winger has looked rejuvenated under Guardiola this term and has four league goals to his name already having managed just six in the whole of last season.

The 21-year-old was on target in Saturday's 3-1 win over Swansea City and says his improvement in front of goal is down to Guardiola.

"It [scoring goals] is something I need to keep doing. I have had a few chances over the last couple of years and I just need to finish them off and that is what is really going to make me the player I want to be - scoring more goals," Sterling told reporters.

"And I just need to be cool in front of goal and keep going, trying to score as many goals as I can to help the team.

"Guardiola told me to just enjoy scoring goals, enjoy putting it in the back of the net and see it going in the net.

"Going in there [against Swansea] I made my mind up straight away what I was going to do and luckily it paid off.

"He just gives everyone confidence, not just me. He gives everyone a belief and a motivation."