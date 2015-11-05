Sterling: Quality at Man City a step up from Liverpool

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has noticed a step up in quality since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Liverpool.

The England international joined Manuel Pellegrini's side in July in a deal which could eventually be worth £49 million and has gone on to score six goals in his first 15 appearances.

Sterling insists he has found the quality of his new team-mates at City superior to the stars he played with during a five-year stay at Liverpool.

"There are more experienced players here," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"Obviously, Liverpool had many great players as well but the players here have been at the highest level for many years and you can definitely see that on the training pitch.

"The tempo, the passing, the two-touch movement in training; it's really surprised me. It's really sharp, really good to be involved in."

Sterling scored his first Champions League goal for City in their 3-1 win over Sevilla on Tuesday, which he acknowledged was a moment to remember as his side sealed their place in the last 16.

The 20-year-old continued: "It was definitely a special goal for me - my first in the Champions League.

"But the most important thing was the way the team played. I thought we did great and took our chances when we needed to."