Steve Cook back from ban for Bournemouth

Bournemouth will welcome back defender Steve Cook from suspension for Monday night’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Arsenal.

Centre-back Cook missed the midweek Premier League win over Brighton due to a one-match ban following his dismissal at Norwich.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe confirmed a couple of unnamed members of his squad were struggling with injuries and would be assessed ahead of the game.

The south-coast club remain without a host of long-term absentees including left-back Charlie Daniels, defender Chris Mepham and midfielder David Brooks, while forward Joshua King is not expected to return.

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos should return after missing the last two games with illness.

The centre-back is back in training again and will help fill the void left by David Luiz, who was sent off during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Tuesday and will now serve a one-match suspension.

Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also not available as he serves out a three-match ban following his red card at Crystal Palace.

Defenders Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Sead Kolasinac (thigh) plus forward Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain unavailable.