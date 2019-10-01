Steve Cooper: Swansea must match Charlton’s strengths

Swansea boss Steve Cooper has called on his squad to match Charlton’s “strengths” and “intensity” when they travel to The Valley on Wednesday evening.

Lee Bowyer’s Addicks secured promotion to the second tier via the play-offs last season and currently sit sixth, just one point behind the second-placed Swans following their 1-0 victory over Leeds on Saturday.

Wednesday’s clash will be the first between the sides for more than a decade, with the clubs having last faced off during the 2008-09 Championship season.

“They are a club used to winning, and it’s a good habit to have,” Cooper told swanseacity.com when asked about their opponents.

“Momentum and spirits are high, and rightly so given what they achieved last season and their results this season.

“Sometimes when you come up on the back of promotion it can be a bit of a high. They are a competitive team and they play some good football.

“So we have to be ready, ready to play our way and make sure we match their strengths and the intensity they play at.

“The atmosphere will be a good one to play in and it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

At the other end of the table, struggling Barnsley host Derby as Daniel Stendel’s side look to secure a second win of the season.

The Rams recorded their first home win of the season on Saturday and currently sit mid-table.

Newly-appointed skipper Curtis Davies said: “We have to be looking to go to Barnsley and win, playing Luton (on Saturday) and winning.

“That has to be our attitude. Ultimately we are a club that has been in the play-offs the last two seasons and we want to reach for that again.”

Elsewhere, Cardiff, who have not been beaten in the Championship since August, will be looking to make it seven Championship games unbeaten when they take on QPR.

Brentford host in-form Bristol City, who have lost just once this season, while Millwall travel to Luton.