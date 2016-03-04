Steve Nash trains with Spanish second division team

Last month Steve Nash was showing off his soccer skills at the NBA All-Star Game skills competition. This month, he’s displaying them in a more traditional setting – a soccer field.

The former NBA MVP took part in a training session with RCD Mallorca, a team in Spain’s second division. Nash was part of an investment group, headed by Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and Suns executive Andy Kohlberg, which purchased a controlling interest in the club for $21 million dollars in January.

Nash is also part of the ownership group which owns the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS franchise.

The club’s twitter account posted a multiple tweet relating to Nash’s participation, including a video of him taking part in a training exercise.

Refuerzo de lujo en el entrenamiento de hoy del . Bienvenido, Wellcome March 4, 2016

. en un rondó con el March 4, 2016

Nash's trip was momentous for another reasion as well.

. se ha declarado a su novia en Fornalutx. Ella ha dicho sí. Congratulaciones !!! March 4, 2016

Things look better for Nash than it does for Mallorca at the moment. The club is currently is 18th in the Segunda Division, just one point above the relegation places and is winless in its last three.