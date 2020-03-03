Steven Fletcher could return for Manchester City clash

Steven Fletcher is in contention for Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester City.

The experienced striker is still making his way back to full fitness following a knee injury and managed 45 minutes of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Derby before being substituted.

Confirming that Fletcher would be involved, Owls boss Garry Monk said: “A normal process would be to have a period of time in training and maybe some time in the under-23s, but with the influence he has, you want him in the team and getting as many minutes as possible.”

Massimo Luongo and Moses Odubajo are also expected to be in contention having returned to training after calf and hamstring problems respectively, but Adam Reach remains sidelined with a toe injury.

City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero is available after overcoming the knock suffered in the latter stages of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final victory at Wembley.

Winger Leroy Sane, who has been out since August with a knee injury, is not yet ready to return despite a successful run-out for the under-23s last week.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Second-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who is now almost considered a cup specialist, will start.