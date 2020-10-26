Steven Gerrard admits he will have to give up management for his family one day

Steven Gerrard admits he will have to give up football management one day for the sake of his family.

But the Rangers boss feels he has a long way to go to get to the top of his sphere.

Gerrard has led Rangers to the Europa League group stages three times and has them sitting six points clear in the Scottish Premiership but he is still seeking his first trophy.

The former Liverpool and England captain decided to go into management to aim to achieve the highs he did and did not achieve in is playing career but he admits chasing his dream can take its toll on his wife, Alex, and their children.

“When you are representing Rangers and you know what it means to certain people, there are times when it dominates your life, and you can’t control that, that’s what it is,” the 40-year-old told the High Performance Podcast.

“But there will be a stage in my life where I have to give it up for the sake of my family and for myself, to cut it and live life with a bit of peace.

“I think there’s got to be a stage in your life where you have a calm and peace but I don’t feel ready for that. I do still feel full of energy, I do think I can help players, I do see opportunities to have more highs and buzzes and adrenaline rushes.

“I also see things I want to achieve, so I’m not ready for that now. But for Alex and the kids at some stage, I will have to give myself to them 100 per cent. When that is, who knows.

“Alex would take it tomorrow. She is the one who brings me down when I come in and think I’m fantastic because I scored a goal or we’ve won a game. She pipes me down.

“And when you’re on the floor and staring at the walls, she’s the one that picks you up. She goes through the journey as well. And the kids see it too.

“You do your best to keep it away and try not to bring it home but any manager or player who says they don’t take it home, they leave it in the car, they are telling you lies.”

However, Gerrard admits he has a long way to go.

“I don’t see myself as a manager yet, I see myself as someone who is trying to grow and become a top manager, and that’s going to take a long time,” he said.

“A lot of coaches who don’t have the football career I had, they have 15-20 years to prepare, for example a (Jose) Mourinho, a Brendan Rodgers. The reason they are so good at what they do and so slick is because they had 20 years’ experience.

“I don’t have that luxury because I played so for me it’s going to be a different type of journey.”

Gerrard admitted to being very nervous before introducing himself to the Rangers squad in the summer of 2018 and gave an insight into how he went about improving them.

“We wanted to create a ‘no excuse’ culture,” he said. “So we will make the training ground better, we will make Ibrox better, we will get you better kit, better food, we will take all the excuses away but then you have to buy into having that responsibility and accountability.”