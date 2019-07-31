Steven Gerrard: Time for Rangers to move on from Ryan Kent

Steven Gerrard admits Rangers have no choice but to move on after Jurgen Klopp priced Ryan Kent out of an Ibrox return.

But the Light Blues manager insists Alfredo Morelos remains part of his squad despite being linked with a move to China.

Gerrard was desperate to lure winger Kent back to Glasgow after his impressive loan stint last season.

But Liverpool boss Klopp has left the former Anfield skipper disappointed by insisting £10million-rated Kent will only leave on a permanent deal this summer – with the finances involved likely to be beyond Gers’ reach.

“I haven’t asked that question (to the board) but I think the answer would probably be yes,” said Gerrard as he admitted the figures required to sign Kent would be too rich for his side.

“Jurgen has come out and given the answer that will come out of my mouth anyway. It has been addressed and we move on.

“The end of it? Where we are right now, yes. We respect Liverpool’s stance and we thank them very much for allowing us to work with Ryan for a year.

“We have obviously got a Liverpool player at the moment in Sheyi Ojo who has started very well. I had a good conversation on the phone with Jurgen a few days ago and we totally respect Liverpool’s position on it.

“It is possible we still might get one more player in, but there is no rush. The squad is in a decent place so we will go with what we have at the moment.

“If something was to come up that makes us better and we think it will make us better then we will take it to the board and the answer will be with them.”

Reports on Thursday claimed Morelos had decided against Hebei Fortune despite the Chinese Super League outfit having been prepared to meet Rangers’ £15million valuation.

It was claimed a £30million, three-year package had been put on the table before the Colombian turned it down.

But Gerrard – who said last week he was hoping to put the striker in front of the Scottish media for the first time since joining two years ago to answer questions on his future – responded to the story by saying: “I’m unaware of it. There have been no bids. It is as you were from the last time. I’m not sure whether he is going to do the interview for you, though.”

Meanwhile, the Ibrox boss admits Progres Niederkorn are not worth risking Steven Davis’ tight hamstring on.

The Northern Ireland midfielder was the only absentee as Gers jetted into Luxembourg for their Europa League second qualifying round return clash.

The Ibrox side hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg and Gerrard believes that should be enough to see his side through – even without their veteran playmaker.

Gerrard said: “It’s a game we are looking forward to. I believe we should have got the job done a week ago but we left ourselves work to do, so we are here to do it.

“The players are in good shape and have trained really well. We have come over here with a fully-fit squad besides Steven Davis and everyone is focused and tuned-in to finish the job off.

“We know it will be tough. European games away from home, whoever you come up against, always pose you different challenges, so we believe we are ready for that and we are here to get the job done.

“(Steven) had a tight hamstring after the Derby game. I think, at a real, big push he could have been with us, but at this stage of the season and such an important player, it’s not worth taking a risk.

“I think he’ll have a good chance (of facing Kilmarnock on Sunday).”