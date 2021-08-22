Steven Gerrard urges Rangers to be even more ruthless after win at Ross County

Steven Gerrard called for Rangers to show even more of a cutting edge in future games following Sunday’s 4-2 win over Ross County in Dingwall.

Joe Aribo and Connor Goldson put the cinch Premiership champions 2-0 up before Harry Clarke, on loan from Arsenal, pulled a goal back with his first counter for the Staggies.

Gers striker Alfredo Morelos scored a third after the break but County striker Jordan White reduced the deficit from the spot before substitute Scott Arfield netted a fourth to seal the three points.

Boss Gerrard said: “I think we can be better and can go on and get five or six.

“That’s the way I want my teams to play, organised and hard to play against.

“We want to be as relentless and ruthless in the box as we can be. That is the way Rangers teams should look.

“It was much more like us, both in and out of possession.

“I’m a lot happier today. As you can see quite clearly what we are trying to do.

“We are trying to be more organised at times and we are still trying to fine-tune that.

“We are still waiting to have a full squad and be fully settled so we will get better.

“I thought we showed a lot of quality today and we created a lot.

“James (Tavernier) had a good chance at the end and it could have been one or two more.

“Going forward we looked really dangerous. We have come away from home and got three important points which is the main thing.”

Staggies boss Malky Mackay was “very proud of the players” for keeping the champions going until the end.

He said: “I asked them to make sure they stayed in the game for 90 minutes and we did that.

“When you go 2-0 down after 20 minutes, those are the sorts of game that can run away from you when you play Rangers and it can be six or seven, as has been seen in the past.”

“They were playing the best team in the country who have a fantastic squad of players and we are giving debuts every week here.”