Steven Lowy named as FFA chairman

Steven Lowy has been named as the new Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman.

Steven is the son of outgoing billionaire chairman Frank, 85, who oversaw a 12-year reign in charge.

The 52-year-old businessman is a co-chief executive officer of Westfield, which was co-founded by his father.

Following his presentation, Steven revealed his intentions after taking control.

"I can assure you the new board will work with [FFA CEO] David Gallop and the management team to take advantage of our opportunities," he told a news conference.

"With six new board members over the last two years, we want to take a fresh look at the game. There are a number of priorities in the early days including a new strategic plan.

"I'm very privileged and humbled of this opportunity. So much has been achieved over the last 12 years, but this is just the beginning.

"It is the objective of FFA to make our game the biggest and best in Australia."