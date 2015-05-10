Stevenage 1 Southend United 1: Corr earns draw for visitors

Barry Corr earned Southend United a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final at Stevenage.

Dean Parrett gave Stevenage the lead in stunning fashion shortly after half-time at the Lamex Stadium on Sunday when he arrowed a superb left-footed shot beyond Daniel Bentley from 20 yards.

But Corr nodded home a corner on the hour mark to claim a vital draw for Phil Brown's Southend.

The sides will meet again at Roots Hall on Thursday, with a trip to Wembley for the final still very much up for grabs.