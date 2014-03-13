Stevens expecting more from Stuttgart

Stevens replaced Thomas Schneider last Sunday after the 41-year-old was sacked following a run of eight games that yielded just a single point, leaving them perilously close to the relegation zone.

Stuttgart travel to Bremen this weekend looking for their first Bundesliga win since December 7, and Stevens has urged his players to produce a solid all-round performance for the whole match.

"I have ideas about the way to play in my head," he told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten. "But I have to talk about it with the players, after all, they are the ones who have to implement it in the end.

"If I want something that the player cannot (give) - forget it!

"But now it is time for implementation. Not for 10 minutes, that is not enough, but for 90 (minutes)."

Stuttgart sit 15th after their dismal run of form, just a point clear of 17th-placed Freiburg.