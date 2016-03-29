Stevens rules out coaching return

Huub Stevens has ruled out a possible return to coaching following his resignation from Hoffenheim in February.

Former Schalke and Hamburg boss Stevens left his post at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on medical grounds just four months after taking charge.

The 62-year-old suffers from cardiac arrhythmia but, although he has not yet had to undergo surgery, he is happily retired from football.

"I have gained a little distance and fortunately have not had to have an operation for now," Stevens told Sport Bild. "I take medication and avoid stress."

When asked if he would consider another coaching role, the well-travelled Stevens - who also managed the likes of PSV, Cologne and Hertha Berlin in a 20-year career, replied: "No, definitely not. The risk would be too great."

Hoffenheim turned to Julian Nagelsmann to replace Stevens, and the 28-year-old - the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history - has impressed the veteran Dutchman.

"He has made the situation just right and worked just like me before him to give the team stability," Stevens added.

"We were already well on the way - not by the results, but developmentally. And Julian goes down this path. He takes a lot of energy and has the support of all in the team."