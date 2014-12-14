Stoke are managing games better, says Hughes

The visitors fell behind to James McArthur's looping header in the 11th minute at Selhurst Park, only for Peter Crouch to tap home an equaliser two minutes later.

Stoke failed to show the same sort of attacking threat that saw them beat Arsenal 3-2 at the Britannia Stadium the previous weekend, but Hughes was content with a point in a match he feels they could have lost earlier in the season.

"It's about managing the games and making sure you take something out of the game," he said.

"In the past we've been guilty of doing okay then getting to the last period of the game and conceding and that's taken the game away from us.

"I was pleased with that aspect, we didn't give Palace any momentum in their play and that's what the players and the fans here thrive on."

Hughes has attempted to employ a more attacking style of play since taking the reins at the Britannia ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.

The Welshman concedes his team could have done better in that regard at Selhurst Park, but feels Palace should take credit for their defensive efforts.

"Ideally in an attacking sense we wanted to play more, that didn't happen," he added.

"That's credit to how Palace defended as well. Both sides to an extent cancelled each other out."