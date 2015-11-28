Stoke boss Hughes wants Arnautovic stay

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes said he is hopeful Marko Arnautovic will sign a new contract with the Premier League club.

Arnautovic's contract does not expire until June 2017 but Hughes wants to secure the Austria international forward's long-term future.

The 26-year-old, who arrived from Werder Bremen in 2013, has starred for Stoke this season, scoring three goals - including the acrobatic winner against Chelsea on November 7 - and tallying two assists to help the club to just one defeat in 10 matches in all competitions.

"I'm thinking about it [Arnautovic's contract] and I'm sure Marko is," Hughes said.

"We want him to stay."

Hughes added: "The two years he has had here have been good.

"But there is the potential to have a better year this year if he keeps continuing to play as well as he is."