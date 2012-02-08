Stoke fail with Huth appeal

The powerful German defender was given his marching orders by referee Martin Atkinson during the blustery encounter at the Britannia Stadium.

Huth appeared to catch Sunderland midfielder David Meyler, but television replays suggested he was attempting to pull out of the challenge with his momentum through the treacherous conditions taking him through the midfielder.

Potters manager Tony Pulis confirmed they would be appealing the red card after the encounter, a decision which left him incensed with Atkinson.

However, an independent regulatory commission appointed by the FA has rejected Stoke's appeal for the red card to be overturned and Huth is set to face a three-game suspension.

"An Independent Regulatory Commission has today [Tuesday February 7] dismissed a claim of wrongful dismissal from Stoke City's

Robert Huth," a statement from the FA read.

"The defender will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect following his red card for serious foul play in the game against Sunderland on 4 February 2012."

Huth will now miss Saturday's Premier League encounter with Fulham, the FA Cup Fifth Round clash with Crawley Town on Sunday February 19 and Stoke's trip to Swansea City on the February 26.

ByBen McAleer