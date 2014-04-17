Stoke reject Jones appeal against fine

Jones was docked two weeks' wages by Stoke in January after he reportedly informed manager Mark Hughes via text message that he would be absent for the home clash with Liverpool.

The Trinidadian subsequently joined Cardiff City as part of a swap deal that saw Peter Odemwingie head in the opposite direction.

Stoke confirmed on Thursday that Jones' appeal against his sanction had been dismissed.

A statement read: "Stoke City can confirm the club has dismissed Kenwyne Jones' appeal against the fine imposed after he failed to make himself available for selection for the game against Liverpool in January.

"The striker, who now plays for Cardiff City, was fined two weeks' wages."

Jones, who could come up against his former club this weekend if he is able to shake off a kidney injury, scored on his debut for Cardiff but has yet to find the net since.