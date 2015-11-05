Stoke sign Danish teenager Sorensen

Denmark Under-17 international midfielder Lasse Sorensen has joined Premier League outfit Stoke City, Esbjerg FB confirmed on Wednesday.

Sorensen, 16, will link up with Stoke in January on a three-year deal.

The Danish youth star is relishing the opportunity to move to England.

"When you get such an option, it applies just to say yes, because it is not certain that you get the offer again," Sorensen said.

"When you think about football, you associate it with England, and to come to a Premier League club is a dream come true for me. I have had a fantastic time in EfB, and now I have made a choice about my future."