Stoke’s Badou Ndiaye heads back to Turkey

Stoke midfielder Badou Ndiaye has joined Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk on a season-long loan.

It is the third time the 29-year-old has headed out on loan from Stoke since they signed him for £14million from Galatasaray in the summer of 2018.

Stoke confirmed Ndiaye’s departure in a very brief statement on their official website.

The Senegal international has failed to settle at the Britannia Stadium and has not appeared for Michael O’Neill’s side this season.

He spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan back at Galatasaray and the second half of last season at Turkish rivals Trabzonspor.

Ndiaye turned down interest from Newcastle to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Potters two years ago, but has scored two goals in just 27 appearances for the club.