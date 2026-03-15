Watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham today as the Trentside club shoot for three crucial points, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham key information • Date: Sunday, 15 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

A second defeat of the season against Midtjylland was not the preparation for this crucial Premier League fixture that Vitor Pereira must have hoped for.

With a second leg to come in Herning next week, Gue-song Cho's late winner at the City Ground on Thursday was a kick in the teeth Forest could have done without.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham from anywhere

Out of the country when Nottingham Forest vs Fulham is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham is one of three 2:00pm kick-offs in the Premier League and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.

This one will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, where plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: Premier League preview

Forest's Premier League form since the start of February offers no obvious cause for optimism. Winless in six, Forest have been caught by West Ham United – they're outside the relegation zone on goal difference – and are yet to do the same to a truly dismal Tottenham Hotspur.

Those three look to be fighting it out to avoid the third relegation place ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

The Hammers have momentum, Spurs have position, and Forest are stuck in the middle feeling a long time removed from their January form.

Pereira has been here before, keeping Wolves in the Premier League last season, but Thursday's European loss will have done nothing to harness any positivity from a very respectable draw with Manchester City in Forest's last league fixture.

Tickets

Get VIP Nottingham Forest tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Opponents Fulham sit right in the middle of the Premier League table and therefore are an outside bet to qualify for European football for the first time since 2011-12.

Marco Silva's reign has all the makings of a return to continental competition in the next year or two. Fulham, ultimately, have become a team that don't draw many matches and can give anyone a game on their day.

Forest supporters must have been frustrated by the Cottagers last league result, a 1-0 loss against West Ham, and indeed by a 1-0 loss for Forest against Fulham during Sean Dyche's time in the great ejector seat of Tricky Trees management in 2025-26.

The omens are good for the visitors. Fulham have won the last three against Forest as well as six of the last seven, eight of the last ten, and 11 of the last 14.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Fulham

We're going with form and modern history on this one: Fulham win.