How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United: Streaming and TV details as Leeds look to close the gap on the Eagles in the Premier League

Watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United today as the Eagles target 41 points and mid-table security, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United key information • Date: Sunday, 15 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Tottenham Hotspur attracted most of the headlines in their home loss against Crystal Palace last week but the Eagles had their say at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Slowly, very slowly, Palace have been able to steady their form. Amid the tumult of Oliver Glasner's partwork departure, the once acute threat of relegation has abated with a little help from the teams lower down the table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United from anywhere

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How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United is one of three 2:00pm kick-offs in the Premier League and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.

You'll find it in a surprising spot – this one will be on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United in the US

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Leeds United through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United: Premier League preview

There's been no spectacular recovery for Palace. Results have improved slightly and what they do have is a centre-forward signing in the form of Jorgen Strand Larsen who's been able to pick up where he didn't left off at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was against doomed Wolves that Palace won their last Premier League outing at Selhurst Park. Three points are three points but Evann Guessand's last-minute winner delivered a first home win in nine matches in the league.

The scars of December's return fixture are yet to fully settle. Losing 4-1 at Elland Road thanks to two Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals was a chastening reality check and marked the start of a subpar run that didn't end until Palace defeated M23 rivals Brighton in February.

Tickets

Get VIP Crystal Palace tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Crystal Palace hospitality at Selhurst Park guarantees a stylish matchday with premium seating and access to exclusive lounges. Packages feature fine dining and are ideal for families or corporate guests. The experience elevates the passionate atmosphere of the Holmesdale End, providing comfort and luxury without sacrificing the true Palace spirit.

After a spell of upward mobility that looks sure to keep them in the Premier League, Leeds United hit a tough run that saw them face four of the current top five in the space of a month.

A crucial win against Nottingham Forest notwithstanding, Leeds had to settle for a point against Aston Villa and Chelsea. There was no cause for alarm for Daniel Farke's team, who likely expected a return of three or four points from those four games and didn't come up far short.

Losing at home to Sunderland, tricky opposition but ultimately a fellow promoted team, was not how the first game of March would have been drawn up.

To complete a league double over the Eagles today, Leeds will need to be back to their recent best.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 0-1 Leeds United

Leeds lost 1-0 at home last time out. This week we're backing them to win 1-0 away.