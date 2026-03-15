Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa today as two Champions League hopefuls fight for supremacy, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

With Arsenal and Manchester City the only viable Premier League title winners, Villa and resurgent Man United are tied together on 51 points in fourth and third respectively.

For now, those are the last two Champions League places, positions in the league table that would reward both teams with what they crave the most were the season to finish today.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa for free

In America, you can stream Manchester United vs Aston Villa with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial which gives access to USA Network.

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Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the UK

Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be a 2:00pm kick-off in the Premier League and can be watched live on Sky Sports.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the US

In the United States, Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the US. To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. YouTube TV would be our recommendation with their 5-day free trial giving you access at no cost to the live stream.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

United and Villa arrive at this vital fixture from opposite directions. The home team were unbeaten since before Boxing Day until they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United in their last game. Villa are winless in three, as if to put an exclamation mark on their 2026 struggles.

Unai Emery's team have endured a poor spell already this season and it was their first win in the Europa League that finally got them moving. After successive league defeats, they won in Europe on Thursday and will hope for the same boost.

Captain John McGinn returned in the 1-0 victory at Lille, coming off the bench to make his first appearance since going down with an injury in Villa's home loss against Everton.

The continued absence of Youri Tielemans and the loss for the season of Boubacar Kamara leaves Emery battling the odds, but McGinn's reintroduction is sure to lift the mood.

Tickets

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Old Trafford is not a happy hunting ground for Villa, though, and Michael Carrick's Red Devils are a very different proposition than the United team that lost at Villa Park before Christmas.

That was United's only Premier League loss in 16 matches until William Osula's spectacular winner for Newcastle 11 days ago.

Only Arsenal have turned up at Old Trafford this season and gone home with three Premier League points, and that was all the way back on the very first weekend of 2025-26.

For all of Ruben Amorim's failings as the club's head coach, United's home record seldom wavers. Villa know that better than most – they've won two league matches there in the Premier League era.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 3-1 Aston Villa

Who are we to fly in the face of one of life's most durable constants?