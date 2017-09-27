Stones credits Ederson with Man City's stout defensive start

Manchester City's defensive solidity is a credit to goalkeeper Ederson, according to centre-back John Stones.

City have kept five clean sheets this season after seeing off Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, with the Brazilian - who arrived from Benfica for £35million in June - having not conceded a goal since a 2-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth on August 26.

His impressive start to life at the Etihad Stadium is in stark contrast to that of Claudio Bravo, who is now playing second fiddle to Ederson after a debut season in Manchester mired by high-profile errors.

"It's credit to him," Stones said. "It's not easy coming from another country. I wouldn't know that but from speaking to the boys in the past who have come over to the Premier League, it's a different culture, different language, and he's settled quickly.

"He's speaking to us on the pitch - he's a vocal presence and a presence as a person, which is credit to him."

City hold a three-point advantage at the top of Group F following back-to-back wins to start their Champions League campaign.

On Shakhtar, Stones added: "We knew they were a good team.

"We did our research on them and we knew they could play out from the back. It's one of the first teams that's come to the Etihad and played like that.

"I thought our high pressing was brilliant and we stopped them getting out, which is credit to the boys up top.

"We knew they were a great side and we showed them a lot of respect. We've had that mentality in each game, taking each game as it comes. There's no easy games.

"For the fans and the people who didn't know about Shakhtar, I think they came here and showed what they're about and that's why they're in the Champions League.

"It's a massive bonus for us we beat them and got a clean sheet again.

"We need to keep carrying that on, getting clean sheets.

"It gives us a good platform to go on and go and score at the other end."