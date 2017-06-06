Storari signs AC Milan renewal

Veteran goalkeeper Marco Storari has signed a new contract that will keep him at AC Milan until June 2018.

The 40-year-old returned for a second spell at Milan from Cagliari in January on a six-month deal, with Gabriel moving in the opposite direction on loan.

Storari did not feature for the Rossoneri in 2016-17, but they have nonetheless opted to hand him a one-year renewal as experienced back-up for teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The keeper started his professional career at Ancona and represented Napoli and Messina before arriving at Milan for the first time in 2007.

announces the contract renewal with Marco Storari through to 30 June 2018.Prolungato il contratto con Marco Storari al 30/06/2018.June 6, 2017

After loan spells with Levante, Cagliari, Fiorentina and Sampdoria, he left Milan on a permanent basis in 2010, signing a contract with Juventus to become Gianluigi Buffon's deputy in Turin.

Storari returned to Cagliari in 2015 and will now be relied upon to aid the development of Donnarumma, Alessandro Guarnone and Alessandro Plizzari.