Storck bored of Ronaldo obsession

Hungary coach Bernd Storck has offered a reminder there are 10 other Portugal players to deal with as the form of Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the agenda ahead of their final Group F clash in Lyon on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid star has become a pantomime villain at Euro 2016, drawing criticism for his comments about Iceland's "small mentality" before missing a penalty in the 0-0 draw with Austria.

The 31-year-old is under considerable pressure to produce at Stade de Lyon as Fernando Santos' team seek to avoid the humiliation of exiting the European Championship in the group stage.

Hungary meanwhile, top of the pool after upsetting Austria and drawing with Iceland, are well-placed to advance to the knockout stages in their first appearance at a major tournament since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

And their German coach Storck cut an exasperated figure at the inevitable line of questioning on the misfiring superstar during the pre-match news conference.

"Everybody is always asking about Cristiano Ronaldo," he said. "I don't think he's the only world-class player in this team [Portugal].

"There are other players who have won the Champions League and contributed to this team.

"We need to be compact, brave. We can't be afraid. We need to play our style of match. It's not just about their number seven.

"They've had some difficulties in their first two games but tomorrow's game is going to be a difficult one."

Hungary's players meanwhile are waiting discover if this is the match when Ronaldo finally rediscovers his killer instinct.

"We really hope not," Gergo Lovrencsics said. "We are aware that he is their most dangerous player. But Portugal has a lot of class in their team, some of their other players are very dangerous. We hope we will have enough [quality] to win the match."

"Being here at the Euros is very motivating. This makes us very excited. Because playing against the best players in the world ... it is an extra thing for us."

Hungary's Football Federation was on Tuesday fined 65,000 euros by UEFA for the disruptive behaviour of the country's fans in the Stade Velodrome before and during the match against Iceland, with Lovrencsics, speaking before the sanction was announced, hopeful there will be no more trouble in the games ahead.

"I think that the Hungarian fans have been great and created a great atmosphere," he said.

"They've managed to boost us. I hope they stay with a fair-play spirit throughout the tournament."