Stramaccioni 'made mistakes' at Inter

Stramaccioni was promoted from Inter's youth coaching setup to head coach in March 2012 to replace Claudio Ranieri but was sacked at the end of the 2012/13 Serie A season after the Milan-based club had finished ninth.

Ex-Napoli head coach Walter Mazzarri has taken over as Inter's boss and has led his side to two straight wins to start the 2013/14 Serie A campaign.

In 65 matches in charge of Inter, Stramaccioni oversaw 31 wins, 11 draws and 23 defeats and while the 37-year-old Italian believes he had some bad luck during his tenure, he accepts he lost control during the second half of last season.

"From January we started having many different problems, a bit of bad luck and lost important players, above all Walter Samuel and Diego Milito; then there were Rodrigo Palacio, Javier Zanetti and the others," Stramaccioni told Sky Sport Italia.

"Despite all this, with humility, I felt that I was in control of the situation until the midway point of the season.

"During the emergency situation and the difficulties I paid for my inexperience.

"There's nothing wrong in admitting that I made mistakes too."

Stramaccioni also rejected the idea that he had a falling out with Inter president Massimo Moratti and that such a personal feud may have cost him his job as head coach.

"I spoke daily and a great deal with my ex-President," Stramaccioni said.

"What happened in the last 10 days, between the game with Genoa and the end of the season, did everything.

"However, I will never bite the hand that fed me."