Stranraer secure first win after beating Cowdenbeath

Stranraer came from behind to beat Cowdenbeath 2-1 and move off the bottom of the cinch League Two table.

The visitors picked up their first win of the season as they kept their unbeaten away start going by winning at Central Park thanks to late second-half goals from Josh Rennie and Grant Gallagher to cancel out Liam Buchanan’s opener early in the second period.

Stranraer had the first effort on target after five minutes but Paul Woods fired over from distance.

Stranraer defender Ayrton Sonkur headed wide and Ross Irving was also off target for the visitors.

Just before the break Cowdenbeath’s Craig Thomson fired a free-kick over.

Cowdenbeath took the lead four minutes into the second half as Buchanan netted after beating the offside trap.

Rennie went close for the visitors before Buchanan was denied the chance of a second goal by some good defending.

Eight minutes from the end Rennie was not to be denied as he added a cool finish to substitute Joe Moore’s ball in from a move on the left.

With two minutes to go Gallagher fired in an angled drive to seal the win for Stranraer to move them above their hosts in the table.