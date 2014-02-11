Stranzl handed one-year Gladbach extension

The Austrian defender has missed only one game in the German top flight as fifth-placed Gladbach have put themselves in a great position to qualify for Europe.



The 33-year-old looked set to retire before the start of the season before agreeing to prolong his career by another year and has now put pen to paper on a deal to remain at the club for the 2014/15 campaign.



Gladbach director of sport Max Eberl was quoted as saying on the official Bundesliga website: "Martin has been in our starting XI for 20 out of 21 competitive matches for us this season.



"He's an important lead figure in our team and we're delighted that we will have him with us next year too."



And the former Spartak Moscow man spoke of his delight at securing his future for another 12 months.



He added: "I feel very happy with Borussia and have always said that I would like to continue playing for as long as my body plays ball, for as long as the club would like me to play and while my family are happy here,



"That is the case and therefore I'm delighted to be able to play another year with Borussia."