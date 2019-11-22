Striker Diedhiou back in contention for Bristol City

Striker Famara Diedhiou returns to the Bristol City squad ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate.

Diedhiou is available after serving a three-match ban following his straight red card in the 2-1 victory at home to Charlton on October 23, in which he scored the equalising goal.

Defensive midfielder Korey Smith is close to a comeback after seven months out recovering from a broken bone in his foot and ligament damage, while full-back Jack Hunt is poised to return from a hamstring problem.

Defender Jay DaSilva and striker Benik Afobe remain sidelined as they fight their way back to full fitness from fracturing a tibia and anterior cruciate ligament injuries respectively.

Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi expects to have experienced defender Michael Dawson available for the trip to Ashton Gate.

Dawson has been sidelined with a calf injury since the end of September but is set to return to the squad.

Carl Jenkinson is also close to a comeback following an ankle injury which has kept him out since the end of August.

Yohan Benalouane and Alfa Semedo have returned to training following hip and back problems respectively but Saturday’s game has come too soon for the pair.