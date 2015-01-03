Striker Suarez lauds 'my friend' Gerrard
Luis Suarez has lauded Steven Gerrard, claiming he experienced "one of the best moments" of his career with the Liverpool skipper.
Gerrard confirmed on Friday that he will leave Liverpool after 17 professional seasons with the Merseyside club, with MLS considered the most likely destination for the 34-year-old.
The captain should leave Liverpool with over 700 senior appearances to his name - he currently has 695 - and over 500 games in the Premier League, with just six left to achieve the latter milestone.
Suarez played alongside Gerrard at Liverpool for three-and-a-half seasons, before joining Barcelona ahead of this campaign, and considers the English midfielder a friend.
"With you I have lived one of the best moments of my career in a stadium [Anfield]," Suarez wrote on Twitter.
"I am proud to say I played with a legend like you.
"I admire everything you have done during the years in Liverpool MY FRIEND. I wish you the best of the best!!"
Together, Suarez and Gerrard helped Liverpool win the 2011-12 English League Cup, although they never won the Premier League title - going closest last term when they missed out by two points to Manchester City.
