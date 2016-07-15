Strootman: I would never join Juventus

Kevin Strootman has stressed that he would never leave Roma for Juventus and is desperate to challenge for the Serie A title in 2016-17.

Roma lost Miralem Pjanic to the Italian champions earlier this transfer window, but Strootman has no intention of making the same move.

"I would never join Juventus like Pjanic," the Netherlands international said at a news conference.

"Juventus have won the league five times, the last two quite easily, and they're signing some great players, but we have to focus on winning our own games.

"Roma must challenge for the Scudetto. We only play Juventus twice a year in the league. They have a great team but Roma should always be in the mix for the title."

Recent reports suggest Strootman is close extending his existing contract, which runs until June 2018, but the 26-year-old is in no rush to sign a new deal.

"My agent is talking to Roma, not so much about extending my contract straight away, but we're on good terms," he added.

"I've told the management that I just want to focus on playing for now, not my contract.

"I've always had the club's support and I want to concentrate on being important for this team."