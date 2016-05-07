Strootman is like a machine, says Spalletti

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has taken the time to praise Kevin Strootman in the wake of the Dutchman's return to the starting XI in Monday's 3-2 win over Genoa.

The midfielder recently made his comeback after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury, making substitute cameos against Palermo and Udinese.

He completed the full 90 minutes for the first time since January 2015 against Genoa and Spalletti was impressed with Strootman's display.

"Strootman is like a machine," Spalletti said at a news conference ahead of Sunday's match against Chievo.

"He always wants 100 per cent. He put in a top-class performance against Genoa."

Roma have already clinched a top-three spot, but still have a shot at finishing second, with Napoli two points clear heading into the final two fixtures.

Spalletti is pleased with the progress they have made in recent months and is hopeful they can secure automatic Champions League qualification.

"Third place looked almost impossible when we started out. The lads deserve massive credit for what they've done," he added.

"We've always aimed for the impossible as it helps us improve. The whole team is pulling in the same direction.

"We've got ourselves in a position where we have a shot at second place. It all depends on the game against Chievo. Nothing else matters."