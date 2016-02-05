Strootman scores on return to action
Kevin Strootman scored a penalty for the Roma Primavera side as he made his first competitive appearance of the season.
Roma fans were treated to a welcome sight on Friday as Kevin Strootman scored on his return to competitive football.
The Netherlands international stroked home a penalty in Roma Primavera's emphatic 6-0 win over Avellino.
Strootman has been training with Alberto De Rossi's young side in recent weeks in a bid to regain fitness following surgery on his latest knee problem in September.
The 25-year-old took to Twitter following the match to describe the "incredible feeling" of getting back on a football pitch.
Strootman stated last month that he aims to be back for Luciano Spalletti's side by the middle of February.
"I feel much better," he said at a meeting with supporters. "I'll play a short match with the Primavera, then return to training with the first team in mid-February.
"I hope to return to playing with my team-mates soon. My goal is to win something in this shirt, and give a trophy to the fans because they deserve it."
