Struggling Granada turn to familiar face Resino

La Liga strugglers Granada have appointed Abel Resino as coach until the end of season in an attempt to turn their dismal fortunes around.

The club sit bottom of the Spanish top flight following a run of 15 league games without a win, and were beaten 2-0 at champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Joaquin Caparros was removed from his coaching post last Friday and Granada have now turned to Resino as they seek to ensure survival.

Resino previously coached Granada in the second half of the 2011-12 season and helped save them from relegation after taking over in January 2012.

The former goalkeeper has enjoyed coaching stints with Atletico, Levante, Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid.

Granada, who are three points adrift of safety, visit 17th-placed Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in Resino's first game back as boss.