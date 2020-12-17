Struggling Scottish football clubs to receive funding ‘very soon’

The Scottish Government has assured struggling football clubs that funding will be released “very soon”.

A £55million emergency funding package for sport was announced seven days ago but there is frustration among some clubs that details for individual clubs have yet to emerge.

The Scottish Professional Football League said on Wednesday it was aware that several clubs were struggling to meet their December payrolls with some Championship outfits said to be facing critical situations amid the pandemic and absence of fans.

A Scottish Government spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We recognise this has been an enormously challenging time for football and other spectator sports and we appreciate the support of supporters, clubs and authorities over the past months to help us tackle the virus.

“That is why last week we announced a £55million emergency sports funding package which will help to ensure those sports which have been worst affected by the loss of ticket revenue during the pandemic are able to bridge the gap in revenue until spectators are able to return safely to sports events in larger numbers.

“We recognise how important it is to get funding to football clubs as soon as possible and are finalising the distribution details with the Scottish FA and we expect to release the money to clubs very soon.”

David Hopkin quit as Morton manager to ease the club’s financial problems (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scottish football will receive £30million of the rescue package with two-thirds of that earmarked as loans for top-flight clubs in the men’s game.

Clubs at all other levels of football will share £10million in grants.

The cash crisis facing some clubs was highlighted last week when David Hopkin resigned as Morton manager in what the club termed a “selfless” act to help the club financially.

Caretaker manager Anton McElhone has since claimed that Hopkin had used his own money to cover shortfalls in players’ wages and other costs.