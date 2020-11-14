Stuart Kettlewell pleased with ‘professional’ Ross County performance

Stuart Kettlewell was pleased to tick several boxes after Ross County’s 3–0 win over Stirling Albion in the Betfred Cup.

Goals from Oli Shaw, Ross Stewart and Regan Charles-Cook saw the Staggies seal top spot in Group D, where they finished two points ahead of Championship outfit Arbroath.

Stirling made it difficult for County in the first half, but Stewart’s goal from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half proved to be a killer blow.

There was no looking back from there, and Kettlewell was able to use his substitutions to give Callum Morris minutes on the park after injury, as well as youngsters Matthew Wright, Ben Williamson and Adam Mackinnon some experience.

“It’s job done, I thought it was a really professional performance,” Kettlewell said.

“It is difficult to break Stirling Albion down. They had a good shape in their 5-4-1 formation and were well-organised.

“But I thought we played in the correct manner and created good chances, with full control of the game – it was everything we wanted.

“We top the group, so there were plenty boxes ticked as well as getting the young lads their debuts as well and nearly a wonderful goal to mark it for Matthew Wright.

“There were lots of positives and for the players, it breeds confidence.”