Sturridge returns to Liverpool training

The England striker has not played for the Merseyside club since their 3-0 Premier League win at Tottenham in August due to thigh and calf problems.

Sturridge first sustained a thigh strain while on international duty at the start of September, before then injuring his calf while on the comeback trail last month.

However, the 25-year-old has handed Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers a much-needed boost by returning to training on Wednesday.

Sturridge tweeted: "Training was class. Happy to be back. Thank you Jesus."

Over the weekend, Sturridge told BT Sport that he expects to be ready for his side's first game after the international break, at Crystal Palace on November 23.

Liverpool have sorely missed Sturridge in his absence, winning just five of the 14 matches the former Chelsea man has been sidelined for.

Sturridge, who signed a new long-term contract last month, has scored 36 goals in 52 club appearances since swapping Stamford Bridge for Anfield in January 2013.