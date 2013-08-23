Sturridge urges Liverpool to push on at Villa

Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win against Stoke City last Saturday, with Sturridge netting the only goal.

Brendan Rodgers' side finished seventh last season, with defeats early in the campaign setting them back, and the former Chelsea man is now urging his side to push on and put together a long unbeaten run.

"It's always good to get off to a good start if you can and then going past Christmas, that's when you enter the business end of the season, so it's good to lay the foundations down at the beginning," Sturridge told the club's official website.

"It's important to try not to lose games - if we can try to get a draw here and there and then in the games we're drawing, we get a win here and there.

"The games where your backs are against the wall, but you stand up in and fight and get a win or a point, they're the ones that count towards the end of the season."

The 23-year-old impressed against Stoke as Liverpool showed their early promise, and ahead of the clash with Aston Villa this weekend he has underlined just how crucial it was to pick up all three points on the opening day.

"The first game was very important for us," he added. "To get off to a good start after the work you put in during pre-season and going into the game with the right mentality, it's a special feeling.

"After all the hard work you do, if you go into the first game and lose, it's deflating - everybody's gutted, leaving the stadium the fans and the players are unhappy.

"To get off to a good start and for everyone to be on a high going into the next game with confidence is always good."