Sturridge vows not to rest on laurels

The Liverpool striker has started the new Premier League campaign in superb form, scoring three goals in as many games to lift his club to the top of the division thanks to a trio of 1-0 wins.

Sturridge's early-season showings led Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers to say the 24-year-old has all the necessary attributes to become one of the leading forwards in the top flight and make himself a fixture in Roy Hodgson's first-choice England team.

But although he was thrilled to receive such backing from his boss, the fomer Chelsea and Manchester City man is under no illusions as to the challenges ahead if he is to achieve his potential.

"It was good to hear. It's always good to hear positive things from your manager, especially. I'm working as hard as I possibly can and I want to improve as much as possible," he told Liverpool's official website.

"I'm not resting on my laurels or thinking I'm complete because I know I'm not. I'm trying my best to make sure I improve all the abilities I've been blessed with. I won't stop until I get to where I believe I should be."

Sturridge was set to play a big part in England's FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the current international break, but a thigh injury forced him out of Friday's 4-0 win over Moldova and caused him to withdraw from Hodgson's squad ahead of the crucial trip to Ukraine on Tuesday.

However, despite the fact the striker is determined to represent his country at Brazil 2014 should they qualify, performing at club level is his first and foremost priority.

"I'm more worried about Liverpool and more worried about putting in good performances for us, us winning games and challenging for trophies. That's my main ambition - it's not about playing for England," he added.