Suarez on best behaviour at Barca - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique thinks striker Luis Suarez has improved both his behaviour and attitude following his close-season move to Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan arrived from Liverpool in July last year serving a ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup in Brazil.

It was the latest addition to a Suarez rap sheet that also included further bite incidents during his career as well as a suspension for racially abusing Patrice Evra.

However, Suarez - who has scored 21 goals for the Catalan giants in all competitions this term - has earned the praise of Luis Enrique.

"The things we work on are between us but I would like to comment on his attitude and behaviour," explained the Barca boss.

"He made a mistake on the pitch but here he hasn't made any mistakes. I'm very conscious about all our players' individual situations, especially for him.

"I understand the way he feels and lives football matches. He has demonstrated self-control and we're very happy with him.

"Not just his performances but behaviour on the field. It's great for everyone to have him carry himself in that way."

Suarez has formed part of a formidable front three for Barca alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar - with the club in the running for La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey titles.

When quizzed as to whether any of the trio could be rested during a busy run-in, Luis Enrique responded: "I see them the way I always see them, like the rest of the players.

"Everything's possible, it depends on decisions I make. What, do you want me to rotate them or not? Do you want me to explain who I'm going to rotate?

"Nothing is decided, it will be a function of what I think will be best for the team and for the games this season."

Barca travel to Cordoba on Saturday two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.