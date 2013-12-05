Suarez grounded over Liverpool prospects

Suarez turned in an exceptional performance to score a sublime first-half hat-trick at Anfield, before adding a fourth with a 25-yard free-kick and setting up Raheem Sterling for Liverpool's fifth after the break.

Brendan Rodgers' side bounced back in emphatic fashion from their defeat to Hull City on Sunday and sit fourth in the table, although Suarez remains grounded on what Liverpool can achieve this campaign.

"I am very happy to have been able to help the team," said the Uruguayan, who wanted to leave Anfield in the close-season, with Premier League rivals Arsenal making two bids for his services.

"My aim is just to help make the team better. My job is just to score the goals that mean we keep winning games and get as high in the table as possible.

"I am happy to be in the Premier League, the best league there is. I don’t know about challenging for the title, but we want to be as high up in the table as possible and do as well as we can. I think we can achieve our target."

Rodgers was pleased to see his side bounce back from their loss at the KC Stadium and reminded his players of the need to be at the top of their game consistently.

"We got a tap on the shoulder at the weekend, I think a few years ago the top teams could maybe win at 75 per cent and just get through the game and win it and get themselves ready for the next game but you can't do that any more," he said.

"This is a level now where all the teams are strong, all the teams invest and it's a very very competitive league and we're not good enough yet to play at 75 per cent, we have to be totally focused on our game.

"In fairness to the players I must give them great credit because for a period of time over this calendar year we've been that but that was a reminder for us. If we only have a few playing to capacity and the rest aren't playing or working then you can lose to anyone."