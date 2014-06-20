Suarez happy to let his goals do the talking

The Liverpool striker scored either side of Wayne Rooney's equaliser to leave England's hopes of reaching the last 16 on a knife edge and hugely boost his own side's prospects.

Uruguay head into their final Group D fixture against Italy on Tuesday knowing a win will more than likely see them through, while even a draw could be enough.

Suarez lit up the Premier League last season, scoring 31 goals in 33 games, but has previously been mired in controversy for racially abusing Patrice Evra and biting Branislav Ivanovic.

Such incidents saw calls on Liverpool to sell their star man, amid claims he was a negative influence on the English top flight.

But after taking his international tally to 41 goals in 78 caps, Suarez was delighted to use football to prove his worth.

"Before the game, too many people in England laughed about my attitude over the last few years," he said.

"This is a very good time for me. I want to see what they think now."

Suarez second goal came via a misdirected header from his club captain Steven Gerrard.

The 27-year-old was quick to extend commiserations to the England skipper and has backed him to respond in their final group game against Costa Rica.

"This is an unlucky moment for him," said Suarez. "I don't like it when he hurts like this. I said, 'Keep going, forget this game, you're one of the best'.

"He's the best player I've played with.

"I had to keep calm, keep my cool and when I got the ball I just kicked it with my whole heart thinking of all those who have supported me.

"I would like to say thank you to my wife and my two children, my physiotherapist Walter Ferreira and my team-mates."