Suarez has no regrets over failed Arsenal move

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has made it clear that joining Arsenal was never really an option due to his emotional attachment to Liverpool.

Arsenal made a bid for Suarez in the summer of 2013, but Liverpool refused to sell the Uruguayan to a domestic rival.

Suarez went on to enjoy a superb 2013-14 season, scoring 31 Premier League goals to inspire Liverpool's unlikely bid for the title.

The 29-year-old then joined Barcelona, and played a major role in helping the Camp Nou outfit to a treble of La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey last term.

Suarez and Barca visit Emirates Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, and the in-form striker - who has scored 41 goals in all competitions already this season - has no regrets about not signing for Arsene Wenger.

"It's inevitable that people will talk about them trying to sign me, with us facing them in Europe," Suarez told the Daily Express.

"They are a big club, but it would have been very difficult to play for any team other than Liverpool in England.

"Barcelona was the right choice for me. Yes, I have won the treble in my first season, but also my family are very happy in the city. Barcelona was the only choice for me, life is good."

Suarez went on to insist that Barca, who are 32 games unbeaten, are taking nothing for granted against Arsenal.

"We are not taking the challenge Arsenal are going to give us lightly," he added.

"Yes, we are playing well and are confident, but Arsenal deserve a lot of respect and we must be focused in both games. Arsenal look like they have a very good chance of winning the league this season, they are one of the best teams in England."