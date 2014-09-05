Suarez: I feel like a footballer again

The Uruguay international made the switch to Camp Nou from Liverpool in a big-money move in July.

However, the 27-year-old forward has yet to make his competitive debut for the Catalan giants as he is still serving a four-month ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

Barcelona and Suarez appealed the FIFA sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and, although the length of the ban was upheld, the original ruling that he could not train during the suspension was overturned.

"The truth is that you suffer a lot," Suarez told Barcelona's official website. "It gives you a feeling of impotence not being able to do anything from the outside except talk and shout.

"Being able to tell my children that I am going to work gives me a feeling of calm. I am starting to feel like a footballer again."

Suarez's indiscretion follows a string of misdemeanours having been banned on two previous occasions for biting, while he was suspended for eight matches in the 2011-12 campaign after being found guilty of racially abusing then-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

And the former Ajax man is well aware that those past incidents will mean he will be closely scrutinised when he eventually does make his Barca bow.

He added: "This time, being at the world's best club, there will be many more eyes on me than before.

"So you have to be careful confronted with all these things and you have to take the responsibility and be intelligent in that sense."