Suarez: I led Liverpool back to Champions League

Suarez - now at La Liga giants Barcelona - scored 31 goals in 33 appearances as Liverpool finished just two points behind Premier League champions Manchester City last season.

Liverpool's runner-up placing was enough for the Merseyside club to end their five-year wait without Champions League football.

And speaking ahead of his return from a four-month ban for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup, Suarez said Liverpool's achievements last term would not have been possible without the Uruguay international striker.

"Personal success is always welcome and makes you happy, because that's recognition of the good work you have done," Suarez told Barcelona's official website.

"But I put the team ahead of that and last season Liverpool came so close to winning the Premier League, which would have been spectacular.

"I appreciate all the work the team did. But I missed six matches and scored all those goals in the Premier League without being the penalty-taker.

"I really could leave happy because if I hadn't had the attitude and mentality to lead the team, I don't think Liverpool would have done as well as they did. Getting back into the Champions League was another target I had in mind."