Suarez: I wouldn't leave Barcelona for triple my wages

Luis Suarez says he has no intention of leaving Barcelona, even if another club was willing to triple his wages.

The Uruguay international joined Barcelona from Liverpool after the 2014 World Cup and has since developed into a key figure at Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old's contract with the Catalan giants runs until June 2019 and he hopes to stay at the club for many more years to come.

"I have suffered a lot to end up Barcelona. This is the club where I always wanted to play," Suarez told reporters.

"I would not even leave if another club offered me three times my current wages.

"My family is happy and a departure is impossible. I aim to stay at Barcelona for many more years."

Suarez has flourished alongside Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but the Argentine has recently been linked with a move to Manchester City.

However, Suarez does not fear his team-mate will say farewell to Barcelona any time soon.

"In my opinion, it is impossible that Messi will ever leave the club. He is happy, enjoying himself and his family is happy as well," he added.

"Obviously, you never know what happens in football, but everything is going perfect right now. Of course, I want him to stay."