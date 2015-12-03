Suarez: Messi and Neymar world's best

Luis Suarez has labelled his Barcelona team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar as the two best players in the world after they made the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

The Barca duo will compete against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo – the holder of the award – for the top prize to be announced on January 11.

Uruguay striker Suarez is relaxed about his omission on the shortened list of nominees and highlighted the abilities of his South American compatriots.

"I was aware that I could have been on the shortlist," the 28-year-old attacker said.

"But I’m satisfied with the year I have had and with how I have helped my team. I am proud that two of the finalists are my team-mates. They deserve it because they are number one and number two in the world.

"I don't know if it's unfair that I've missed out on the podium, that's a question for those that vote. I did all I could for the club and we won titles."

Suarez talked up his relationship with his attacking partners, admitting he has no concerns playing second-fiddle to Argentina superstar Messi.

"We get on spectacularly on and off the pitch," the former Liverpool striker added. "We see each other as team-mates. Both Neymar and I know that Leo is the best and that nobody can compete with him."