Suarez not concerned about goalless start

Suarez is without a goal since making his long-awaited Barcelona debut against Real Madrid in the El Clasico last month after serving his four-month ban for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup in Brazil.

Despite failing to find the back of the net, the Uruguay international has impressed for Luis Enrique's men, linking up well with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

And Suarez said his lack of goals are not concerning, with Barcelona's overall fortunes at the forefront of his mind.

"The truth is, personally, I feel very happy at the club [Barcelona] and obviously I am a striker who likes to score goals, I am happy when I score," he said.

"But as happened the other day - if I help the team I will always be happy anyway because I prioritise the collective more than the individual.

"Obviously I went to Barcelona to win titles, to do important things and to score goals.

"For some reason it hasn't happened yet, but I talking about it makes it seem much worse than it feels - which is spectacular - and I am very happy about it."

Meanwhile, Suarez revealed he continues to keep a close eye on former club Liverpool, who are struggling in the Premier League following his departure.

Liverpool are 15 points off the pace after 11 games, occupying 11th spot with just four wins.

"The truth is I watch it, not only the Premier League but all the tournaments, and obviously I try to see the positive and the negative side of the analysis," he said.

"Looking at the positives - they carry on playing in the same way, always fighting until the end, and the negative thing is the results. But there are plenty of quality players, they brought new players, who need to adapt to the Premier League, to a different level from other teams.

"And now they have the opportunity to show their skills, and eventually with their coach they will be better."